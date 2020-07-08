All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

Location

175 Chase Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Fayetteville. This home features a nice size living room and kitchen with eat in area. The back patio hosts a storage space as well. Move in ready! We do allow pets in this unit with approval and pet deposit. Also, all our homes are non-smoking. You can smoke outside only. Please contact us for an appointment!
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Fayetteville. This home features a nice size living room and kitchen with eat in area. The back patio hosts a storage space as well. Move in ready! We do allow pets in this unit with approval and pet deposit. Also, all our homes are non-smoking. You can smoke outside only. Please contact us for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Chase Drive have any available units?
175 Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 175 Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
175 Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 175 Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 175 Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 175 Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 175 Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 175 Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 175 Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

