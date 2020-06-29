All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated March 30 2020

170 Ridgewood Drive

170 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

170 Ridgewood Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 5 BR, 3.5 BA home with lots of space! Gorgeous kitchen with appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast nook in front of a bay window, all with marble tile flooring. Separate formal dining room and formal living room, spacious with fireplace, hardwood flooring, and built-in shelving. Master suite with private bath featuring separate vanities and jetted tub. Amazing multi-level deck overlooking back yard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Whitewater High School
Middle School: Whitewater Middle School
Elementary School: Sara Harp Minter Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
170 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 170 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 170 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
170 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 170 Ridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 170 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 170 Ridgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 170 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 170 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 170 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 170 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
