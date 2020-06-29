170 Ridgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 5 BR, 3.5 BA home with lots of space! Gorgeous kitchen with appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast nook in front of a bay window, all with marble tile flooring. Separate formal dining room and formal living room, spacious with fireplace, hardwood flooring, and built-in shelving. Master suite with private bath featuring separate vanities and jetted tub. Amazing multi-level deck overlooking back yard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Whitewater High School

Middle School: Whitewater Middle School

Elementary School: Sara Harp Minter Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.