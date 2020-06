Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Updated home with granite in kitchen*Newer carpet in living room and master*Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living room, open to formal dining area and kitchen*Split bedroom plan with master on main*2 additional bedrooms on main with a bonus/4th bedroom up*New neutral paint will be done soon*Quiet subdivision with sidewalks, pool, tennis & basketball*Lovely level lot*Walk to elementary & middle schools*Washer, dryer and refrigerator included*Available first week of August.