All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 160 Normandy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
160 Normandy Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:03 PM

160 Normandy Drive

160 Normandy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

160 Normandy Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this amazing 5 bed, 3 bath, 2407 sq. ft. home in Fayetteville, GA! Lovely large kitchen. Wonderful master suite with sitting room and spa like bathroom. (Updated photo's coming soon!) Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Normandy Drive have any available units?
160 Normandy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 160 Normandy Drive have?
Some of 160 Normandy Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Normandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Normandy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Normandy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Normandy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 160 Normandy Drive offer parking?
No, 160 Normandy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 160 Normandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Normandy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Normandy Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Normandy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Normandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Normandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Normandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Normandy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Normandy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Normandy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College