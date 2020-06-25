155 Sharon Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated media room ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

STUNNING full renovation on brick beauty in fabulous Fayetteville! Culdesac street=no thru traffic! Prime location near Pinewood Studios! Walk 1 mile to downtown square for the ultimate shopping, dining, and the incredible Southern Ground Amphitheater! Beautiful tile, granite and flooring throughout! No carpet! 4 bedrooms on a finished basement complete with full bath, bedroom (4th) and living area with private entrance! Huge fenced in, level back yard perfect for relaxing, letting the kids play! Storage shed included! Top schools! Call owner to set up showings.