Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
155 Sharon Dr
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

155 Sharon Dr

155 Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Sharon Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
STUNNING full renovation on brick beauty in fabulous Fayetteville! Culdesac street=no thru traffic! Prime location near Pinewood Studios! Walk 1 mile to downtown square for the ultimate shopping, dining, and the incredible Southern Ground Amphitheater! Beautiful tile, granite and flooring throughout! No carpet! 4 bedrooms on a finished basement complete with full bath, bedroom (4th) and living area with private entrance! Huge fenced in, level back yard perfect for relaxing, letting the kids play! Storage shed included! Top schools! Call owner to set up showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Sharon Dr have any available units?
155 Sharon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 155 Sharon Dr have?
Some of 155 Sharon Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Sharon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
155 Sharon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Sharon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 155 Sharon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 155 Sharon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 155 Sharon Dr offers parking.
Does 155 Sharon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Sharon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Sharon Dr have a pool?
No, 155 Sharon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 155 Sharon Dr have accessible units?
No, 155 Sharon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Sharon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Sharon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Sharon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Sharon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
