125 Pine Shoals Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool pool table garage tennis court

Large 5 bedroom 3-1/2 bath executive home is available for lease in Fayetteville. Relax while entertaining guests on over 800 feet of multi leveled decks. The updated kitchen has Stainless Steel GE Appliances with Granite Counter Tops and Tiled Back Splash. Accommodate your family with the 5 Bedrooms, which 2 of the spare bedrooms upstairs are furnished with book shelves and computer desk. Upstairs Master Suite has 3 closets with 1 of them being walk in from the Master Bath. Take a short walk on the paved sidewalks to the community pool, tennis court and outside basketball court. Lower level has ample space for games and large area for pool table. The home is located very near Piedmont Hospital, Pinewood Studios and Fayetteville.