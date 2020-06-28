All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

125 Pine Shoals Trl

125 Pine Shoals Trail · No Longer Available
Location

125 Pine Shoals Trail, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Large 5 bedroom 3-1/2 bath executive home is available for lease in Fayetteville. Relax while entertaining guests on over 800 feet of multi leveled decks. The updated kitchen has Stainless Steel GE Appliances with Granite Counter Tops and Tiled Back Splash. Accommodate your family with the 5 Bedrooms, which 2 of the spare bedrooms upstairs are furnished with book shelves and computer desk. Upstairs Master Suite has 3 closets with 1 of them being walk in from the Master Bath. Take a short walk on the paved sidewalks to the community pool, tennis court and outside basketball court. Lower level has ample space for games and large area for pool table. The home is located very near Piedmont Hospital, Pinewood Studios and Fayetteville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Pine Shoals Trl have any available units?
125 Pine Shoals Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 125 Pine Shoals Trl have?
Some of 125 Pine Shoals Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Pine Shoals Trl currently offering any rent specials?
125 Pine Shoals Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Pine Shoals Trl pet-friendly?
No, 125 Pine Shoals Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 125 Pine Shoals Trl offer parking?
Yes, 125 Pine Shoals Trl offers parking.
Does 125 Pine Shoals Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Pine Shoals Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Pine Shoals Trl have a pool?
Yes, 125 Pine Shoals Trl has a pool.
Does 125 Pine Shoals Trl have accessible units?
No, 125 Pine Shoals Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Pine Shoals Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Pine Shoals Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Pine Shoals Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Pine Shoals Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
