All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 117 Forrest Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
117 Forrest Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:08 PM

117 Forrest Ave

117 Forrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

117 Forrest Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous, Move-In-Ready, Newly Renovated-almost brand new Town Home in Fayette County! Beautifully updated 2 Master Beds, 2 1/2 bath home. This beauty has Upgrades galore! Features include New Stainless Steel appliances, new paint, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, new designer style shower with dual bath sinks, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, d new appliances. SS Refrigerator, dishwasher, cook top/oven, with built in microwave oven. and much more! Close to film&movie studio, down town shopping, minutes to Fayetteville Pavillion, Hwy 85, minutes from Hartfield Jackson Airport, I-85&I-75! Don't miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Forrest Ave have any available units?
117 Forrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 117 Forrest Ave have?
Some of 117 Forrest Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Forrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 Forrest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Forrest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 117 Forrest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 117 Forrest Ave offer parking?
No, 117 Forrest Ave does not offer parking.
Does 117 Forrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Forrest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Forrest Ave have a pool?
No, 117 Forrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 Forrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 Forrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Forrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Forrest Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Forrest Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Forrest Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College