117 Forrest Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous, Move-In-Ready, Newly Renovated-almost brand new Town Home in Fayette County! Beautifully updated 2 Master Beds, 2 1/2 bath home. This beauty has Upgrades galore! Features include New Stainless Steel appliances, new paint, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, new designer style shower with dual bath sinks, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, d new appliances. SS Refrigerator, dishwasher, cook top/oven, with built in microwave oven. and much more! Close to film&movie studio, down town shopping, minutes to Fayetteville Pavillion, Hwy 85, minutes from Hartfield Jackson Airport, I-85&I-75! Don't miss out on this one!