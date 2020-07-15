All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

100 Concord Court

100 Concord Court · No Longer Available
Location

100 Concord Court, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful Craftsman home, like new located in the heart of Historic Fayetteville, Ga.
3bd 2 1/2 bth and large finished Bonus room 2350 sq ft.
Rocking chair front porch, hardwoods on main level, new stainless kitchen appliances, refrigerator included.
Double garage, fenced in patio area, led landscape lights.
Corner lot across from HOA playground and Olympic size pool.
Pickle ball court. Sidewalks, street lights. Golf carts are permitted.
Walking distance to Fayette County High School. Pinewood Atlanta Studios five minutes away.
Southern Ground Amphitheater, town square, and many local restaurants walking distance.
Available Immediately
All yard work included.
Available April 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Concord Court have any available units?
100 Concord Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 100 Concord Court have?
Some of 100 Concord Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel.
Is 100 Concord Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Concord Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Concord Court pet-friendly?
No, 100 Concord Court is not pet friendly.
Does 100 Concord Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Concord Court offers parking.
Does 100 Concord Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Concord Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Concord Court have a pool?
Yes, 100 Concord Court has a pool.
Does 100 Concord Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Concord Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Concord Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Concord Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Concord Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Concord Court does not have units with air conditioning.
