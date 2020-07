Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious two-story home in the sought-after Whitewater School District. Family room and big country kitchen overlook large wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two very large decks to enjoy the outdoors. Formal living room and formal dining room. Foyer stairs and also kitchen stairs lead to the spacious second floor. Five bedrooms - including the master suite and another large bedroom with a private bathroom. Upgrades throughout this remodeled home include wood floors and granite countertops. Convenient location just south of Fayetteville. Available now.