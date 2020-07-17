331 Brogdon Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 08/01/20 Unique house and property in private setting. This 4/3 split bedroom plan is an all electric 2,269 sq. ft. brick ranch with screened in back porch, detached garage and fenced in backyard which was fully renovated with newer kitchen and baths - ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, den, separate laundry room and all baths, new energy efficient windows and new carpeting. Schools: North Fayette Elementary, Bennett's Mill Middle and Fayette High. Available August 1st - early occupancy may be negotiated.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4071672)