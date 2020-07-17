All apartments in Fayette County
331 Brogdon Rd

331 Brogden Road · (770) 362-3449
Location

331 Brogden Road, Fayette County, GA 30214

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1550 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2269 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Unique house and property in private setting. This 4/3 split bedroom plan is an all electric 2,269 sq. ft. brick ranch with screened in back porch, detached garage and fenced in backyard which was fully renovated with newer kitchen and baths - ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, den, separate laundry room and all baths, new energy efficient windows and new carpeting. Schools: North Fayette Elementary, Bennett's Mill Middle and Fayette High. Available August 1st - early occupancy may be negotiated.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4071672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

