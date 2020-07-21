Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 125 Marilyn Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
125 Marilyn Dr E
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 Marilyn Dr E
125 Marilyn Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
125 Marilyn Drive East, Fayette County, GA 30214
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! 3 bed, 2 bath, fenced yard, in-ground pool, 2 car garage, large bedrooms, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Marilyn Dr E have any available units?
125 Marilyn Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayette County, GA
.
What amenities does 125 Marilyn Dr E have?
Some of 125 Marilyn Dr E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Marilyn Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
125 Marilyn Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Marilyn Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 125 Marilyn Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayette County
.
Does 125 Marilyn Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 125 Marilyn Dr E offers parking.
Does 125 Marilyn Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Marilyn Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Marilyn Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 125 Marilyn Dr E has a pool.
Does 125 Marilyn Dr E have accessible units?
No, 125 Marilyn Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Marilyn Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Marilyn Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Marilyn Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Marilyn Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.
