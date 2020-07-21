Amenities

116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CLICK ON: www.vrbo.com/659527 to submit an inquiry with your detailed question, for a viewing, for pricing, availability, and/or booking requests. Please note price advertised may be a promotional rate for the first month and may be subject to change at any time, actual accurate pricing for your reservation dates can be found on the vrbo link referenced above once you input your actual dates**



Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Old Chapel property!



Old Chapel is a beautiful, private and fully furnished ranch style home, located in a quiet neighborhood in Fayetteville GA. This property is just 2.9 miles (about 7 min) to the Atlanta Pinewood Studios, about 30 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and only 39-49 min south of Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (all Downtown) and experience Atlanta’s finest restaurant and nightlife scene in Midtown. By being close to major highways, many of Atlanta’s attractions are within a short commute away (i.e. Six Flags Over Georgia, Stone Mountain Park, etc.).



This is a 3 Bedroom (3 Beds) home with 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office Area, Laundry Room, and a 2-car Garage. It also has a nice private backyard including a patio with outdoor furniture and a BBQ gas grill. This property sleeps 6 people.



This spacious home features (see video link):



• 1 Master King Bedroom with TV

• 2 Queen Bedrooms

• 1 Full Master Bathroom (shower), 1 Full Hallway Bathroom (combination tub/shower)

• Living Room with TV and Fireplace (one step down Main Level)

• Full Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile back splash

• Formal Dining Room

• Office Space with desk, chair and lamp next to Kitchen

• Large Laundry Room with washer & dryer, storage shelves and Garage access – off Kitchen.

• 2-car Garage and ample parking

• Patio off Kitchen with outdoor furniture and a BBQ gas grill

• 2 large Storage Sheds in the Backyard

• Extra-large beautifully landscaped fully private Backyard



All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchen is equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 2 flat screen HD TVs with Basic Cable (1 in Living Room + 1 in Master Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.



(Please note that pets are strictly not allowed for reservations of less than 30 nights.) Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.



Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Old Chapel home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.



*PLEASE NOTE: This property requires a thirty (30) night minimum stay.



Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).



Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.



