Fayette County, GA
110 Brierwood Court
110 Brierwood Court

110 Brierwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

110 Brierwood Ct, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for a true Ranch/One Level home?? Truly a very well maintained, LOVELY home! It features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms * Family Room w/fireplace* Kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a wonderful eat-in breakfast area overlooking the lush private backyard! The Master Suite is sizable and the Master Bath works well w/double sinks, separate shower and garden tub along w/a walk in closet! The Secondary Bedrooms also are spacious! There is a Den/Playroom and a Large Laundry Room with more storage! N Enjoy the detached oversized 2 car garage with full storage above!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Brierwood Court have any available units?
110 Brierwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 110 Brierwood Court have?
Some of 110 Brierwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Brierwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Brierwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Brierwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Brierwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 110 Brierwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 110 Brierwood Court offers parking.
Does 110 Brierwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Brierwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Brierwood Court have a pool?
No, 110 Brierwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Brierwood Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Brierwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Brierwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Brierwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Brierwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Brierwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
