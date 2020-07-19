All apartments in Fayette County
Fayette County, GA
105 Millstone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Millstone Drive

105 Millstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Millstone Drive, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite Fayette County, 3 sided brick home with master on main in Starr's Mill school district! Guest bedroom with full bath on main, 2 bedrooms up with Jack & Jill bath plus bonus room over 3 car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Millstone Drive have any available units?
105 Millstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 105 Millstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Millstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Millstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Millstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 105 Millstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Millstone Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Millstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Millstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Millstone Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Millstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Millstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Millstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Millstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Millstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Millstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Millstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
