Fayette County, GA
100 Lakeview Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

100 Lakeview Lane

100 Lakeview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

100 Lakeview Lane, Fayette County, GA 30214

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
100 Lakeview Lane Available 05/09/20 100 Lakeview Lane: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level lot. Detached 2 car garage. Chain link fenced in yard. Sits conveniently off HWY 54 in Fayetteville. -

(RLNE2098705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

