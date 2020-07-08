All apartments in Fairburn
312 Lauren Drive
312 Lauren Drive

312 Lauren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Lauren Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 bedroom 2.5 bath craftsman style home in excellent condition. Large open kitchen. Lawn care included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Lauren Drive have any available units?
312 Lauren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 312 Lauren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Lauren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Lauren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Lauren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 Lauren Drive offer parking?
No, 312 Lauren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 312 Lauren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Lauren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Lauren Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Lauren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Lauren Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Lauren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Lauren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Lauren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Lauren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Lauren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

