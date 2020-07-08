165 Poplar Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e640b4d0a2 ---- Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage located in the Historic district of Fairburn, Ga. This home features large kitchen with tile back splash, Updated black appliances, Large eat in area, Hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom with new ceramic tile flooring, vanity, and updated shower tile. Living area has a cozy wood burning fireplace, large 2 car carport, screened in sun porch. Pet friendly. This property does not participate in any voucher programs.