All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 165 Poplar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
165 Poplar Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

165 Poplar Street

165 Poplar St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

165 Poplar St, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e640b4d0a2 ---- Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage located in the Historic district of Fairburn, Ga. This home features large kitchen with tile back splash, Updated black appliances, Large eat in area, Hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom with new ceramic tile flooring, vanity, and updated shower tile. Living area has a cozy wood burning fireplace, large 2 car carport, screened in sun porch. Pet friendly. This property does not participate in any voucher programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Poplar Street have any available units?
165 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 165 Poplar Street have?
Some of 165 Poplar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 165 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 165 Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 165 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 165 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College