4446 Greys Rise Way

4446 Greys Rise Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

4446 Greys Rise Way SE, Fair Oaks, GA 30008
Fair Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gated townhome community is well located & has beautiful features included. Open concept plan 3 br, 2.5 bath, plan w/ 2 Car Garage. Kitchen is ready for entertaining with large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open view to living room & dining room. Hardwood flooring on main level with cozy fireplace in living room for Winter evenings. Oversized Master Suite with wall of windows for plenty of natural light & double trey ceilings.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 Greys Rise Way have any available units?
4446 Greys Rise Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 4446 Greys Rise Way have?
Some of 4446 Greys Rise Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 Greys Rise Way currently offering any rent specials?
4446 Greys Rise Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 Greys Rise Way pet-friendly?
No, 4446 Greys Rise Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4446 Greys Rise Way offer parking?
Yes, 4446 Greys Rise Way offers parking.
Does 4446 Greys Rise Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4446 Greys Rise Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 Greys Rise Way have a pool?
No, 4446 Greys Rise Way does not have a pool.
Does 4446 Greys Rise Way have accessible units?
No, 4446 Greys Rise Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 Greys Rise Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4446 Greys Rise Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4446 Greys Rise Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4446 Greys Rise Way has units with air conditioning.

