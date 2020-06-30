4446 Greys Rise Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This gated townhome community is well located & has beautiful features included. Open concept plan 3 br, 2.5 bath, plan w/ 2 Car Garage. Kitchen is ready for entertaining with large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open view to living room & dining room. Hardwood flooring on main level with cozy fireplace in living room for Winter evenings. Oversized Master Suite with wall of windows for plenty of natural light & double trey ceilings.

This gated townhome community is well located & has beautiful features included. Open concept plan 3 br, 2.5 bath, plan w/ 2 Car Garage. Kitchen is ready for entertaining with large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open view to living room & dining room. Hardwood flooring on main level with cozy fireplace in living room for Winter evenings. Oversized Master Suite with wall of windows for plenty of natural light & double trey ceilings.