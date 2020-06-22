Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath home located in Marietta. The property features new paint and original hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features brand new black refrigerator and electric oven. Separate laundry room. Large yard and plenty of parking. Bonus room off of family provides extra living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1716 Pine Street SE have any available units?
1716 Pine Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 1716 Pine Street SE have?
Some of 1716 Pine Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Pine Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Pine Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.