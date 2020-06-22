All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1716 Pine Street SE

1716 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Fair Oaks
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

1716 Pine Street, Fair Oaks, GA 30060
Fair Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath home located in Marietta. The property features new paint and original hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features brand new black refrigerator and electric oven. Separate laundry room. Large yard and plenty of parking. Bonus room off of family provides extra living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Pine Street SE have any available units?
1716 Pine Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 1716 Pine Street SE have?
Some of 1716 Pine Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Pine Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Pine Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Pine Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Pine Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 1716 Pine Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Pine Street SE does offer parking.
Does 1716 Pine Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Pine Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Pine Street SE have a pool?
No, 1716 Pine Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Pine Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1716 Pine Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Pine Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Pine Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Pine Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Pine Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
