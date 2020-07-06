121 Grampian Court

Amenities
Charming town home located in a culdesac of a gated community. Minutes away from Marietta square!
Open floor plan-Great for entertaining!
Family room features gas log fireplace
Dining room and breakfast area
Kitchen features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen bar.
Storage racks are installed in the garage for extra storage space
Huge under stairs storage room
Upstairs laundry
Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling
Master bathroom features double vanity, oversized garden tub and separate shower and separate water closet
Separate room attached to the master can serve as an office or nursery
Two secondary bedrooms upstairs
Full hall bathroom
Exterior maintenance free. HOA maintains landscaping
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** new HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.