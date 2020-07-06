121 Grampian Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming town home located in a culdesac of a gated community. Minutes away from Marietta square!



Open floor plan-Great for entertaining!

Family room features gas log fireplace

Dining room and breakfast area

Kitchen features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen bar.

Storage racks are installed in the garage for extra storage space

Huge under stairs storage room

Upstairs laundry

Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling

Master bathroom features double vanity, oversized garden tub and separate shower and separate water closet

Separate room attached to the master can serve as an office or nursery

Two secondary bedrooms upstairs

Full hall bathroom

Exterior maintenance free. HOA maintains landscaping



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** new HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.