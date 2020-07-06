All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

121 Grampian Court

121 Grampian Court · No Longer Available
Location

121 Grampian Court, Fair Oaks, GA 30008
Fair Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming town home located in a culdesac of a gated community. Minutes away from Marietta square!

Open floor plan-Great for entertaining!
Family room features gas log fireplace
Dining room and breakfast area
Kitchen features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen bar.
Storage racks are installed in the garage for extra storage space
Huge under stairs storage room
Upstairs laundry
Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling
Master bathroom features double vanity, oversized garden tub and separate shower and separate water closet
Separate room attached to the master can serve as an office or nursery
Two secondary bedrooms upstairs
Full hall bathroom
Exterior maintenance free. HOA maintains landscaping

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** new HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Grampian Court have any available units?
121 Grampian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 121 Grampian Court have?
Some of 121 Grampian Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Grampian Court currently offering any rent specials?
121 Grampian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Grampian Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Grampian Court is pet friendly.
Does 121 Grampian Court offer parking?
Yes, 121 Grampian Court offers parking.
Does 121 Grampian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Grampian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Grampian Court have a pool?
No, 121 Grampian Court does not have a pool.
Does 121 Grampian Court have accessible units?
No, 121 Grampian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Grampian Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Grampian Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Grampian Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Grampian Court has units with air conditioning.

