All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1333 Eubanks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1333 Eubanks Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

1333 Eubanks Avenue

1333 Eubanks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1333 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR RENT WITH FINISED BASEMENT IN THE EAST POINT AREA. FORMAL LIVING. MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS, PRIVATE BACKYARD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have any available units?
1333 Eubanks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have?
Some of 1333 Eubanks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Eubanks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Eubanks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Eubanks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Eubanks Avenue offers parking.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Eubanks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Eubanks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College