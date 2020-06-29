Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1333 Eubanks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1333 Eubanks Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1333 Eubanks Avenue
1333 Eubanks Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1333 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR RENT WITH FINISED BASEMENT IN THE EAST POINT AREA. FORMAL LIVING. MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS, PRIVATE BACKYARD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have any available units?
1333 Eubanks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have?
Some of 1333 Eubanks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1333 Eubanks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Eubanks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Eubanks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Eubanks Avenue offers parking.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Eubanks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Eubanks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Eubanks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Eubanks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
Similar Pages
East Point 1 Bedrooms
East Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly Apartments
East Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
LaGrange, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University
Morehouse College