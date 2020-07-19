3867 Lake Sanctuary Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

This is the one! Beautiful traditional 2-story 4bedroom and 2.5 bath home with upgrades galore. As a BONUS, there's a Full kitchen and 2 additional bedrooms in basement. Granite counters, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, corner fireplace, tray ceiling, his & her closets, dual vanities, deluxe master bathroom, and open floor plan highlight the many upgrades in this sought after South Fulton community. Short drive or even walk to the Camp Creek Marketplace. Resort style amenities include 2 swimming pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, lake, and gorgeous clubhouse. Stop by today and see for yourself why this is the perfect home for your family.