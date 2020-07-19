All apartments in East Point
3867 Lake Sanctuary Way

3867 Lake Sanctuary Way · No Longer Available
Location

3867 Lake Sanctuary Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
This is the one! Beautiful traditional 2-story 4bedroom and 2.5 bath home with upgrades galore. As a BONUS, there's a Full kitchen and 2 additional bedrooms in basement. Granite counters, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, corner fireplace, tray ceiling, his & her closets, dual vanities, deluxe master bathroom, and open floor plan highlight the many upgrades in this sought after South Fulton community. Short drive or even walk to the Camp Creek Marketplace. Resort style amenities include 2 swimming pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, lake, and gorgeous clubhouse. Stop by today and see for yourself why this is the perfect home for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way have any available units?
3867 Lake Sanctuary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way have?
Some of 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way currently offering any rent specials?
3867 Lake Sanctuary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way pet-friendly?
No, 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way offer parking?
No, 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way does not offer parking.
Does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way have a pool?
Yes, 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way has a pool.
Does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way have accessible units?
No, 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3867 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have units with air conditioning.
