2804 Headland Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

FURNISHED: Spacious Private 6 Bedroom (7 Beds) Home on large lot with HotTub, BBQ, Foosball *16 min to Airport & Close to Downtown - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. Please note price advertised may be a promotional rate for the first month as pricing may vary depending on the seasons of the year. If your reservation request is for 3 months or more, please send an inquiry with the dates you are interested in for an accurate price quote for your dates. If your reservation is for less than 3 months, please visit www.airbnb.com/rooms/14333874 and submit your dates to proceed with the booking process.**



Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Headland property!



Headland is an incredibly large, beautiful and fully furnished property, on a very beautiful lot located in a quiet neighborhood in East Point GA. This property is just 16 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and only 20-25 minutes from Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (all Downtown) and experience Atlantas finest restaurant and nightlife scene in Midtown. By being centrally located near the airport and next to major highways, many of Atlantas attractions are within a short commute away (i.e. Six Flags Over Georgia, Stone Mountain Park, etc.).



This is a 6 Bedroom (7 Beds) home with 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, 2 Kitchens, 3 Dining Areas, Sun Room, Office Area, a 2-car Garage and a Foosball Table. It also has a nice private backyard including a huge patio with outdoor furniture, a BBQ gas grill and Hot Tub. This property sleeps 14 people.



The layout is as follows (see video link):



1. The Main Level consists of a Master King Bedroom with TV and with access to the full Hallway Bathroom (combination tub/shower with make-up vanity), one additional King Bedroom off Living Room (1 step down) with access to the backyard patio, two additional Queen Bedrooms with a full Jack&Jill Bathroom (shower) between them, a large Living Room with TV, office space and access to a beautiful fully screened Sun Room which has access to the backyard patio. It also includes a Family Room, a Formal Dining Room, a full Kitchen with Dining Area and access to the 2-car Garage. The Main Level can sleep up to 8 guests.



2. The Finished Basement Level consists of 2 Queen Bedrooms (one doesnt have a window), a large open area with full size Kitchen, Dining Area, and Living Room with Sofa Bed (that pulls out into a Queen size bed) and Foosball Table, a full Bathroom (shower) and a Laundry Room. The Finished Basement Level can sleep up to 6 guests.



3. Outside Area features a long driveway for enough cars to park, and a 2-Car Garage with entrance to Main Level Kitchen. It also features a large completely private patio with outdoor furniture and BBQ gas grill as well as a hot tub under covered space, HOT TUB is open all year long. This property is sitting on an incredibly large lot with multiple large open grassy areas.



All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchens are equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 3 flat screen HD TVs with Basic Cable (1 in each Living Room + 1 in Master Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.



(Please note that pets are strictly not allowed for reservations of less than 30 nights.) Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.



Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Headland home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.



Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).



Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.



