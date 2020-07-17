2650 Bayard St A

Amenities

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park- Bottom Unit - Property Id: 296734



This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the bottom unit of a two story duplex. It has recently been renovated with an open concept floor plan with the living, dining, and kitchen areas connected, bright, and versatile. Sitting back from the street gives it a tucked away feeling. All the comforts of a modern living have been tucked into this unit, making this rental feel like your own home!

No Pets Allowed



