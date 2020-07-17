All apartments in East Point
2650 Bayard St A
Last updated July 17 2020

2650 Bayard St A

2650 North Bayard Street · (404) 308-5016
Location

2650 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park- Bottom Unit - Property Id: 296734

This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the bottom unit of a two story duplex. It has recently been renovated with an open concept floor plan with the living, dining, and kitchen areas connected, bright, and versatile. Sitting back from the street gives it a tucked away feeling. All the comforts of a modern living have been tucked into this unit, making this rental feel like your own home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2650-bayard-st-east-point-ga-unit-a/296734
Property Id 296734

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Bayard St A have any available units?
2650 Bayard St A has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2650 Bayard St A have?
Some of 2650 Bayard St A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Bayard St A currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Bayard St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Bayard St A pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Bayard St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2650 Bayard St A offer parking?
No, 2650 Bayard St A does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Bayard St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Bayard St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Bayard St A have a pool?
No, 2650 Bayard St A does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Bayard St A have accessible units?
No, 2650 Bayard St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Bayard St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Bayard St A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Bayard St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 Bayard St A does not have units with air conditioning.
