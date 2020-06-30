All apartments in East Point
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:02 AM

2435 Wood Valley Drive

2435 Wood Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Wood Valley Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Wood Valley Drive have any available units?
2435 Wood Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2435 Wood Valley Drive have?
Some of 2435 Wood Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Wood Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Wood Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Wood Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2435 Wood Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2435 Wood Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 2435 Wood Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2435 Wood Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 Wood Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Wood Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2435 Wood Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Wood Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2435 Wood Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Wood Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 Wood Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 Wood Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2435 Wood Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

