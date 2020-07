Amenities

Enjoy the terrific location of this East Point tri-plex which features an enclosed private courtyard entry, this lower level unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open floor plan which flows into the kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer hook ups and additional storage. Property is walking distance to Lakewood train station and conveniently located to Tyler Perry Studios, Downtown East Point, shopping, restaurants and interstates. Available Immediately.