The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe package receiving putting green trash valet

Nestled in the pristine Sugarloaf Country Club setting, The Reserve at Sugarloaf offers newly renovated one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. First class quality abounds within this masterfully-planned community. Our community features high end finishes and resort-style amenities. The Reserve at Sugarloaf is Gwinnett's premier apartment community offering both convenience and style. Voted "Best of Gwinnett" 2010-2018! Our convenient location provides you with direct access to I-85, Sugar Mills Mall and we are located the Peachtree Ridge School District. Community Blog