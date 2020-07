Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe media room nest technology online portal playground smoke-free community tennis court

Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep. Choose between our one, two, and three-bedroom homes featuring granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding.



Convenience to shops, dining spots, and major employers like Gwinnett Medical Center makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when the weekend (or evening) arrives, you can treat yourself to some retail therapy at Sugarloaf Mills or get tickets to see a live show at Infinite Energy Center.