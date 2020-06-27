4088 Suzanne Lane

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED - Charming Ranch in Duluth! - PRICE REDUCED! This charming, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick ranch has recently been renovated. It features hardwood floors, new paint, upgraded baths, built-ins in 1 bedroom, deck overlooking large, private backyard. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, black/stainless appliances, new sink/faucet and new granite countertops. NO pets allowed. Quiet, secluded street one mile from Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2419077)