Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

4032 Ridge Grove Way

4032 Ridge Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Ridge Grove Way, Duluth, GA 30024

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful neighborhood in gated community off Buford Hwy!! Best of the Best location! Formal Model Home! Bedroom on main with open floor plan! Freshly painted and epoxy garage painted floor. Great chef's kitchen overlooks the family room. Huge master suite with enormous master closet! All great sized secondary bedrooms. All lawn maintenance is included with the rent! 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths! Rear entry garage. Won't last long! Ready to MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have any available units?
4032 Ridge Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have?
Some of 4032 Ridge Grove Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Ridge Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Ridge Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Ridge Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Ridge Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4032 Ridge Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Ridge Grove Way offers parking.
Does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Ridge Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have a pool?
No, 4032 Ridge Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 4032 Ridge Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Ridge Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
