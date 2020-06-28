Beautiful neighborhood in gated community off Buford Hwy!! Best of the Best location! Formal Model Home! Bedroom on main with open floor plan! Freshly painted and epoxy garage painted floor. Great chef's kitchen overlooks the family room. Huge master suite with enormous master closet! All great sized secondary bedrooms. All lawn maintenance is included with the rent! 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths! Rear entry garage. Won't last long! Ready to MOVE IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have any available units?
4032 Ridge Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Ridge Grove Way have?
Some of 4032 Ridge Grove Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Ridge Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Ridge Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.