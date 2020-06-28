4032 Ridge Grove Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful neighborhood in gated community off Buford Hwy!! Best of the Best location! Formal Model Home! Bedroom on main with open floor plan! Freshly painted and epoxy garage painted floor. Great chef's kitchen overlooks the family room. Huge master suite with enormous master closet! All great sized secondary bedrooms. All lawn maintenance is included with the rent! 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths! Rear entry garage. Won't last long! Ready to MOVE IN!