Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

MINUTES FROM THE DOWNTOWN DULUTH COMMUNITY THIS ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH HOME HAS A BRIGHT SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, A LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A SITTING AREA, WALK IN CLOSET AND FULL BATHROOM. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS THAT SHARE A SECOND FULL BATH. COVERED DECK OVERLOOKS WOODED AND FENCED BACKYARD. A BRIEF WALK TO SCHOOL AND SHOPPING!