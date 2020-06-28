All apartments in Duluth
3689 Baxley Ridge Drive
3689 Baxley Ridge Drive

3689 Baxley Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3689 Baxley Ridge Dr, Duluth, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Min Gao at (678) 770-0710. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6592810 to view more pictures of this property. Built in 2007, this Suwanee 2 story offers hardwoods throughout 2nd floor. 1 bedroom w/full bath on main. Separate dining Rm, a gas fireplace, granite kitchen counter tops, and a two-car garage. Master Suite w. sitting Rm, master bath and walk-closet w/ his & hers. Level fenced in back yard, Treetop Deck, daylight basement. Upgraded features include fresh exterior paint and fresh interior paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive have any available units?
3689 Baxley Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3689 Baxley Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3689 Baxley Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
