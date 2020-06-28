3689 Baxley Ridge Drive

Amenities

For more information, contact Min Gao at (678) 770-0710. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6592810 to view more pictures of this property. Built in 2007, this Suwanee 2 story offers hardwoods throughout 2nd floor. 1 bedroom w/full bath on main. Separate dining Rm, a gas fireplace, granite kitchen counter tops, and a two-car garage. Master Suite w. sitting Rm, master bath and walk-closet w/ his & hers. Level fenced in back yard, Treetop Deck, daylight basement. Upgraded features include fresh exterior paint and fresh interior paint throughout.