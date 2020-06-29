3515 Flycatcher Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Beautiful home in GATED community. Ready to move in! Kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, tile backsplash, recessed lights & granite counter top open view to family room. Hardwood foyer and carpet on Main level. Large great room, formal dining room and family room featuring granite fireplace. Oversized master bedroom with plenty closet space and large bathroom suite. Other 3 bedrooms are large size with specious closet space. Unfinished basement for entertainment and extra storage. Energy efficient. Excellent school district and gated community.