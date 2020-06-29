All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3515 Flycatcher Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3515 Flycatcher Way
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

3515 Flycatcher Way

3515 Flycatchers Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3515 Flycatchers Way, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in GATED community. Ready to move in! Kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, tile backsplash, recessed lights & granite counter top open view to family room. Hardwood foyer and carpet on Main level. Large great room, formal dining room and family room featuring granite fireplace. Oversized master bedroom with plenty closet space and large bathroom suite. Other 3 bedrooms are large size with specious closet space. Unfinished basement for entertainment and extra storage. Energy efficient. Excellent school district and gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Flycatcher Way have any available units?
3515 Flycatcher Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Flycatcher Way have?
Some of 3515 Flycatcher Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Flycatcher Way currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Flycatcher Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Flycatcher Way pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Flycatcher Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3515 Flycatcher Way offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Flycatcher Way offers parking.
Does 3515 Flycatcher Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Flycatcher Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Flycatcher Way have a pool?
No, 3515 Flycatcher Way does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Flycatcher Way have accessible units?
No, 3515 Flycatcher Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Flycatcher Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Flycatcher Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College