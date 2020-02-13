All apartments in Duluth
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

3514 Willgrove Way

3514 Willgrove Way · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Willgrove Way, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath w/ loft in Duluth! Swim/Tennis Community! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom with Bonus room upstairs! Large and open, 2 story family room / dining room combo with fireplace! Kitchen with breakfast area and sliding door to private rear patio. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and open bonus room! Located on quiet cu-de-sac with great playground! Swim / Tennis community . 2 minute drive from groceries and several shopping plazas. Inside vibrant City of Duluth with its jam-packed calendar of family-friendly festivals, summer concert series, holiday happenings and resident-centric events.

Pets: 1 small dog (under 20 lbs) may be considered.

Schools: Chatahoochie E.S., Duluth M.S., Duluth H.S.

Directions: I 85 North to exit 103 Steve Reynolds blvd, take a left a left on Pleasant hill Rd, turn right on Park Bluff Lane, take the 2nd right on Benthollow Lane, take a left on Willbridge Drive, then take a right on Willgrove Way- house will be at the top of the hill on the right.

Showings: Home is vacant now and available to be self toured by choosing a time above.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2499065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Willgrove Way have any available units?
3514 Willgrove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Willgrove Way have?
Some of 3514 Willgrove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Willgrove Way currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Willgrove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Willgrove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Willgrove Way is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Willgrove Way offer parking?
No, 3514 Willgrove Way does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Willgrove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Willgrove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Willgrove Way have a pool?
Yes, 3514 Willgrove Way has a pool.
Does 3514 Willgrove Way have accessible units?
No, 3514 Willgrove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Willgrove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Willgrove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
