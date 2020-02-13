3514 Willgrove Way

Amenities

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath w/ loft in Duluth! Swim/Tennis Community! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom with Bonus room upstairs! Large and open, 2 story family room / dining room combo with fireplace! Kitchen with breakfast area and sliding door to private rear patio. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and open bonus room! Located on quiet cu-de-sac with great playground! Swim / Tennis community . 2 minute drive from groceries and several shopping plazas. Inside vibrant City of Duluth with its jam-packed calendar of family-friendly festivals, summer concert series, holiday happenings and resident-centric events.



Pets: 1 small dog (under 20 lbs) may be considered.



Schools: Chatahoochie E.S., Duluth M.S., Duluth H.S.



Directions: I 85 North to exit 103 Steve Reynolds blvd, take a left a left on Pleasant hill Rd, turn right on Park Bluff Lane, take the 2nd right on Benthollow Lane, take a left on Willbridge Drive, then take a right on Willgrove Way- house will be at the top of the hill on the right.



Showings: Home is vacant now and available to be self toured by choosing a time above.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



No Cats Allowed



