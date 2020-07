Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient Location! Easy Care Home with Garage! Brick and White Framed Front! Ready to move in. Wood Finished Flooring and Carpet! Wonderful 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Villages at Albion Farm. Circular stairway to private loft getaway. Kitchen and Dining Areas open into Great Room with Fireplace! Front lawn is maintained by the HOA. Side Patio with Fenced Back Yard! Convenient to PIB, Johns Creek, Gwinnett Place, Northpoint, parks along the Chattahoochee River and more! Will go fast!