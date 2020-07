Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6647900 to view more pictures of this property. WONDERFUL TOWN HOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATH. ELEGANT HOME WITH VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SUNNY KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOK PRIVATE PATIO. GOURMET KITCHEN OVERLOOK FAMILY ROOM. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN. BEAUTIFUL MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET & FULL BATH. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.