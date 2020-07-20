All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 1800 Bethel Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
1800 Bethel Trace
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1800 Bethel Trace

1800 Bethel Trce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Bethel Trce, Duluth, GA 30024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Brick Front Family home with welcoming front porch,built in 2014, This home is in sought-after Baxley Ridge Subdivision. Great location! Excellent Schools! Easy Access to I-85 and Peachtree Industrial Blvd.Gleaming espresso hardwood floors on Main Level, Open floor plan with large kitchen w/island & breakfast area, granite counter tops and stained cabinetry. Living room, dinning room, fire place, Large master room,over-sized bath,3 additional large sized bedrooms and laundry room.Full unfinished daylight basement.House will be available on 07/20/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Bethel Trace have any available units?
1800 Bethel Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Bethel Trace have?
Some of 1800 Bethel Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Bethel Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Bethel Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Bethel Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Bethel Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 1800 Bethel Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Bethel Trace offers parking.
Does 1800 Bethel Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Bethel Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Bethel Trace have a pool?
No, 1800 Bethel Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Bethel Trace have accessible units?
No, 1800 Bethel Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Bethel Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Bethel Trace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDuluth 2 Bedroom Apartments
Duluth 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College