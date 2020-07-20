1800 Bethel Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Brick Front Family home with welcoming front porch,built in 2014, This home is in sought-after Baxley Ridge Subdivision. Great location! Excellent Schools! Easy Access to I-85 and Peachtree Industrial Blvd.Gleaming espresso hardwood floors on Main Level, Open floor plan with large kitchen w/island & breakfast area, granite counter tops and stained cabinetry. Living room, dinning room, fire place, Large master room,over-sized bath,3 additional large sized bedrooms and laundry room.Full unfinished daylight basement.House will be available on 07/20/2019.