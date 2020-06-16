841 NE Artwood Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Best location ever! FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully appointed 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank . One mile east is Downtown Decatur with its trendy restaurants and shops. Two miles west is Virginia Highlands with more restaurants and shops and 3 miles west is Midtown Atlanta, the heart of Atlanta’s cultural center with tons of restaurants and bars, shops, museums, Piedmont Park and Arts Center once they reopen. You simply cannot have a better location! No Pets/No Smoking!