Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:47 AM

841 NE Artwood Road NE

841 Artwood Rd NE · (404) 578-8483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

841 Artwood Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Best location ever! FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully appointed 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank . One mile east is Downtown Decatur with its trendy restaurants and shops. Two miles west is Virginia Highlands with more restaurants and shops and 3 miles west is Midtown Atlanta, the heart of Atlanta’s cultural center with tons of restaurants and bars, shops, museums, Piedmont Park and Arts Center once they reopen. You simply cannot have a better location! No Pets/No Smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 NE Artwood Road NE have any available units?
841 NE Artwood Road NE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 841 NE Artwood Road NE have?
Some of 841 NE Artwood Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 NE Artwood Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
841 NE Artwood Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 NE Artwood Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 841 NE Artwood Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 841 NE Artwood Road NE offer parking?
No, 841 NE Artwood Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 841 NE Artwood Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 NE Artwood Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 NE Artwood Road NE have a pool?
No, 841 NE Artwood Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 841 NE Artwood Road NE have accessible units?
No, 841 NE Artwood Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 841 NE Artwood Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 NE Artwood Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 NE Artwood Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 NE Artwood Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
