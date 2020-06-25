661 N Parkwood Road

Amenities

This townhome is in a fantastic location, close to Emory, CDC, and Downtown Decatur. This unique complex has only 3 townhomes and sits in a mostly single family, quiet residential neighborhood. This home features an updated Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. The deck is huge and the oversized drive under garage is really convenient. The owners created a nature walk in the back that leads to the creek. Washer and Dryer are included. This home has everything you need and is a must see!