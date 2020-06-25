All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 661 N Parkwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
661 N Parkwood Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

661 N Parkwood Road

661 North Parkwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

661 North Parkwood Road, Druid Hills, GA 30030
Chelsea Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This townhome is in a fantastic location, close to Emory, CDC, and Downtown Decatur. This unique complex has only 3 townhomes and sits in a mostly single family, quiet residential neighborhood. This home features an updated Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. The deck is huge and the oversized drive under garage is really convenient. The owners created a nature walk in the back that leads to the creek. Washer and Dryer are included. This home has everything you need and is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 N Parkwood Road have any available units?
661 N Parkwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 661 N Parkwood Road have?
Some of 661 N Parkwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 N Parkwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
661 N Parkwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 N Parkwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 661 N Parkwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 661 N Parkwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 661 N Parkwood Road offers parking.
Does 661 N Parkwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 N Parkwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 N Parkwood Road have a pool?
No, 661 N Parkwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 661 N Parkwood Road have accessible units?
No, 661 N Parkwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 661 N Parkwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 N Parkwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 N Parkwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 N Parkwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills Cheap PlacesDruid Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University