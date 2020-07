Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

- This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home with living room, great room, separate dining room, and large eat-in area. There is also an upstairs den, a large deck off of the master bedroom, and a bonus room in the basement. Great location and close to Emory.



(RLNE2504386)