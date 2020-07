Amenities

PICTURES COMING SOON. Located close to Emory, CDC, VA Highland, Decatur, shopping, restaurants and more. Townhome offers updated kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, updated bathrooms, original hardwoods throughout, spacious balcony for outdoor entertaining, stackable washer/dryer, wireless speaker system throughout home, and storage unit in lower level. Community features a pool with pool house perfect for lounging in the summer.