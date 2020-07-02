1354 The By Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The best of historically inspired, newer construction w/ an open yet intimate floor plan in the heart of Druid Hills. Close to Emory, CDC, and great schools! Complete w/ library, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, & attached garage. Indulge in the comfort of a main level owner's suite w/ soaking tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Special features like lofty high ceilings, distinctive family room fireplace, solid wood doors, graceful arches, & polished heart of pine floors speak to an excellence in craftsmanship that translates to luxury.