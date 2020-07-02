All apartments in Druid Hills
Druid Hills, GA
1354 The By Way NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

1354 The By Way NE

1354 The by Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1354 The by Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The best of historically inspired, newer construction w/ an open yet intimate floor plan in the heart of Druid Hills. Close to Emory, CDC, and great schools! Complete w/ library, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, & attached garage. Indulge in the comfort of a main level owner's suite w/ soaking tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Special features like lofty high ceilings, distinctive family room fireplace, solid wood doors, graceful arches, & polished heart of pine floors speak to an excellence in craftsmanship that translates to luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 The By Way NE have any available units?
1354 The By Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1354 The By Way NE have?
Some of 1354 The By Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 The By Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1354 The By Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 The By Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1354 The By Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1354 The By Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1354 The By Way NE offers parking.
Does 1354 The By Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 The By Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 The By Way NE have a pool?
No, 1354 The By Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1354 The By Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1354 The By Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 The By Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 The By Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 The By Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 The By Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

