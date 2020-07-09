1200 Stillwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1st time offered for lease - not your average rental. Slightly elevated hilltop provides lots of privacy and fun people-watching views. 5 minute walk to all the Virginia Highland parks, trails, beltline, restaurants & pubs. 30 minute jog to Piedmont Park. Convenient one-level living. Updated baths including brand new private master bath. Spacious, updated eat-in kitchen w/granite & stainless. Enormous family rm w/decorative fireplace. Gorgeous sunroom foyer w/barrel ceiling. Beautiful hardwood floors - Carpet free home! No need to waste money on a storage unit - this unique home offers inside entry dry basement and permanent steps to finished attic w/lots of ample storage. Dedicated, thoughtful owners live nearby, manage property, provide yard care and washer/dryer.