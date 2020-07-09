All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 1200 Stillwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
1200 Stillwood Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

1200 Stillwood Dr

1200 Stillwood Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 Stillwood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1st time offered for lease - not your average rental. Slightly elevated hilltop provides lots of privacy and fun people-watching views. 5 minute walk to all the Virginia Highland parks, trails, beltline, restaurants & pubs. 30 minute jog to Piedmont Park. Convenient one-level living. Updated baths including brand new private master bath. Spacious, updated eat-in kitchen w/granite & stainless. Enormous family rm w/decorative fireplace. Gorgeous sunroom foyer w/barrel ceiling. Beautiful hardwood floors - Carpet free home! No need to waste money on a storage unit - this unique home offers inside entry dry basement and permanent steps to finished attic w/lots of ample storage. Dedicated, thoughtful owners live nearby, manage property, provide yard care and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Stillwood Dr have any available units?
1200 Stillwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1200 Stillwood Dr have?
Some of 1200 Stillwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Stillwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Stillwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Stillwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Stillwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1200 Stillwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1200 Stillwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Stillwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Stillwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Stillwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1200 Stillwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Stillwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1200 Stillwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Stillwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Stillwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Stillwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Stillwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills Cheap PlacesDruid Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University