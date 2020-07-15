All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Stewarts Mill

3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd · (833) 967-0437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08D · Avail. Aug 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 04B · Avail. Jul 30

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03F · Avail. Sep 13

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 07R · Avail. Sep 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stewarts Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more. Located in Douglasville, Georgia, we are minutes from downtown Atlanta, highways I-20 and I-85, and the popular Arbor Place Mall. Stewarts Mill provides residents with spacious, luxurious apartments, complete with some of the largest balconies and patios in the area! You will also love the gourmet kitchen, oversized living rooms, and ample storage space. We offer newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom floor plans so you will find the ideal living space for your needs. Stop by today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 OAC
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 70 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stewarts Mill have any available units?
Stewarts Mill has 5 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does Stewarts Mill have?
Some of Stewarts Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stewarts Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Stewarts Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stewarts Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Stewarts Mill is pet friendly.
Does Stewarts Mill offer parking?
Yes, Stewarts Mill offers parking.
Does Stewarts Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stewarts Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stewarts Mill have a pool?
Yes, Stewarts Mill has a pool.
Does Stewarts Mill have accessible units?
No, Stewarts Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Stewarts Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stewarts Mill has units with dishwashers.

