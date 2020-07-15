Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center

With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more. Located in Douglasville, Georgia, we are minutes from downtown Atlanta, highways I-20 and I-85, and the popular Arbor Place Mall. Stewarts Mill provides residents with spacious, luxurious apartments, complete with some of the largest balconies and patios in the area! You will also love the gourmet kitchen, oversized living rooms, and ample storage space. We offer newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom floor plans so you will find the ideal living space for your needs. Stop by today for a tour.