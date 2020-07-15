Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill online portal package receiving cats allowed parking internet access

The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Gorgeous gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars, walk-in closets, private balconies and patios - it is all here! Place at Midway is designed for style, comfort, and fun with a resort-style swimming pool, picnic areas with grills, a pet park, a jogging trail, and a 24-hour fitness center. Place at Midway is located in Douglasville, Georgia. This popular west-side suburb of Atlanta is convenient to downtown via I-20 and I-85, it is close to Sweetwater Creek State Park, and it is home to Arbor Place Mall. Located off a wooded street in a residential area, Home Ridge Apartments offers a peaceful, landscaped setting that's minutes from the city. Stop by today for a tour.