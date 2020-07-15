All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Place at Midway

2281 Midway Rd · (833) 972-0518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B014 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit B012 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit P126 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Place at Midway.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
internet access
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Gorgeous gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars, walk-in closets, private balconies and patios - it is all here! Place at Midway is designed for style, comfort, and fun with a resort-style swimming pool, picnic areas with grills, a pet park, a jogging trail, and a 24-hour fitness center. Place at Midway is located in Douglasville, Georgia. This popular west-side suburb of Atlanta is convenient to downtown via I-20 and I-85, it is close to Sweetwater Creek State Park, and it is home to Arbor Place Mall. Located off a wooded street in a residential area, Home Ridge Apartments offers a peaceful, landscaped setting that's minutes from the city. Stop by today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Combined weight of pets no more than 55 pounds. Restricted breeds include: American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull/bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, or Chow.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space per bed.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Place at Midway have any available units?
Place at Midway has 8 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does Place at Midway have?
Some of Place at Midway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Place at Midway currently offering any rent specials?
Place at Midway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Place at Midway pet-friendly?
Yes, Place at Midway is pet friendly.
Does Place at Midway offer parking?
Yes, Place at Midway offers parking.
Does Place at Midway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Place at Midway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Place at Midway have a pool?
Yes, Place at Midway has a pool.
Does Place at Midway have accessible units?
No, Place at Midway does not have accessible units.
Does Place at Midway have units with dishwashers?
No, Place at Midway does not have units with dishwashers.
