9915 Scarlet Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Spectacular 4 BR 2.5BA home features open concept kitchen with tons of counter space, separate DR, built-in bookcase in adjacent great room, double-vanity and jetted tub and separate shower in Master Bath! Visit downtown's unique Douglas County Museum of History and Art, formerly a courthouse! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Chapel Hill High School



Middle school: Chapel Hill Middle School



Elementary school: Arbor Station Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.