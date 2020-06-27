All apartments in Douglasville
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
9915 Scarlet Oak Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:21 PM

9915 Scarlet Oak Drive

9915 Scarlet Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9915 Scarlet Oak Drive, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Spectacular 4 BR 2.5BA home features open concept kitchen with tons of counter space, separate DR, built-in bookcase in adjacent great room, double-vanity and jetted tub and separate shower in Master Bath! Visit downtown's unique Douglas County Museum of History and Art, formerly a courthouse! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Chapel Hill High School

Middle school: Chapel Hill Middle School

Elementary school: Arbor Station Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive have any available units?
9915 Scarlet Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9915 Scarlet Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9915 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
