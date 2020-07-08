Amenities
8821 West Hills Court - 8821 Available 08/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in West Chase Townhome Community - The WestChase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom & 2 full bath townhomes that are located on two story level. The property is located about 5 minutes from Arbor Place Mall. Our 3 bedroom includes washer/dryer connections, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, central HVAC, and private patio with storage shed.
No Smoking!
Utilities: Georgia Power, Douglas County Water & Trash
Rent: $925.00
Security Deposit: $925.00
Application Fee: $70.00
Property Is Occupied... Please Do Not Disturb
For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at pmuinc.com.
Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.
ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(RLNE1970306)