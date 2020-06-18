8815 W Chase Dr

Amenities

8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter on the main level there there is a kitchen with new planking flooring, Formica counters, white cabinets, range hood, electric stove, refrigerator, and refrigerator. There is a 1/2 bath, dining room/living room combination, living room has a gas log fireplace and there is access to the rear patio. Upper level has a laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, two bedrooms each with an attached full bath. Home has a fenced-in yard.



Directions: I-20W to Exit 36 toward Chapel Hill Road, keep right to Campbellton street North, left to Selman Avenue, right to Selman Drive, take 3rd left to W. Chase Drive. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Burnett

Middle: Stewart

High: Douglas County



Built 1984 Approx. 1,452 s/f