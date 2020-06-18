All apartments in Douglasville
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
8815 W Chase Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

8815 W Chase Dr

8815 West Chase Drive · (404) 383-9426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8815 West Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter on the main level there there is a kitchen with new planking flooring, Formica counters, white cabinets, range hood, electric stove, refrigerator, and refrigerator. There is a 1/2 bath, dining room/living room combination, living room has a gas log fireplace and there is access to the rear patio. Upper level has a laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, two bedrooms each with an attached full bath. Home has a fenced-in yard.

Directions: I-20W to Exit 36 toward Chapel Hill Road, keep right to Campbellton street North, left to Selman Avenue, right to Selman Drive, take 3rd left to W. Chase Drive. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Burnett
Middle: Stewart
High: Douglas County

Built 1984 Approx. 1,452 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 W Chase Dr have any available units?
8815 W Chase Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8815 W Chase Dr have?
Some of 8815 W Chase Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 W Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8815 W Chase Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 W Chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8815 W Chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8815 W Chase Dr offer parking?
No, 8815 W Chase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8815 W Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8815 W Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 W Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 8815 W Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8815 W Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 8815 W Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 W Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8815 W Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
