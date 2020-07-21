8232 Hagin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

$899 – 2 Bed / 1 Bath house with 2 car garage. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 5th. SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/986244?source=marketing.Renae | LEO 678-685-9932678-883-0237 (text).Gorgeous Douglasville home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Air Conditioning, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Fenced Back YardClose to downtown shopping, restaurants, hospital and schools. Clean, attractive starter home in private setting away from the street. Rocking chair front porch. Covered parking for 4 cars. Long back deck, fenced backyard. Large bedrooms, separate dining area, family room with fireplace. Beautiful pine hardwood floors

