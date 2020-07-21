All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 8232 Hagin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
8232 Hagin Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 4:11 PM

8232 Hagin Street

8232 Hagin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8232 Hagin Street, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$899 – 2 Bed / 1 Bath house with 2 car garage. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 5th. SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/986244?source=marketing.Renae | LEO 678-685-9932678-883-0237 (text).Gorgeous Douglasville home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Air Conditioning, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Fenced Back YardClose to downtown shopping, restaurants, hospital and schools. Clean, attractive starter home in private setting away from the street. Rocking chair front porch. Covered parking for 4 cars. Long back deck, fenced backyard. Large bedrooms, separate dining area, family room with fireplace. Beautiful pine hardwood floors
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 Hagin Street have any available units?
8232 Hagin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8232 Hagin Street have?
Some of 8232 Hagin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 Hagin Street currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Hagin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Hagin Street pet-friendly?
No, 8232 Hagin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8232 Hagin Street offer parking?
Yes, 8232 Hagin Street offers parking.
Does 8232 Hagin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8232 Hagin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Hagin Street have a pool?
No, 8232 Hagin Street does not have a pool.
Does 8232 Hagin Street have accessible units?
No, 8232 Hagin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Hagin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8232 Hagin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDouglasville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Douglasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDouglasville Pet Friendly Apartments
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College