7272 Ashton Ct

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to the Residences at Ashton Place, offering luxurious two bedroom duplex homes that feel like private house residences with their many features.



Each home has a private double car driveway in the front and a large front porch and backyard access from the inside. When you enter your new home, you will fall in love with the spacious living room, fully equipped, spacious kitchen with brand new total electric black appliances (Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator), a kitchen island, and new designer faux hardwood vinyl throughout the house.



These large single story homes of about 1100 square feet are total electric, feature a spacious laundry room inside with washer and dryer connections, spacious master bedrooms with a master bathroom and large walk in closets, a second guest bedroom, and a full size guest bathroom.



The neighborhood itself is a quiet and peaceful neighborhood with all homes located on Ashton Ct, a dead-end cul-de-sac street that is lakeside and just a minute away from all the dining attractions and shops in downtown Douglasville. Come visit our community and see why the Residences at Ashton Place is the best place to live in Douglasville.



**7272 unit B is only the Model unit. There are several other units available lease. You will be allowed to view those once the application has been approved.**



We have 10 other units that are currently either fully renovated or being renovated in the upcoming days. Viewing of the other units will be available to you only once we have a rental application on file. All units have the same exact rent rate, size, floor plan, features and finishes.



Rental Criteria:

*Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent.

*No Felonies

*No open bankruptcies

*No active foreclosures

*No Landlord collection debt on your credit report

*Must be employed at least 6 months on your current position.



Rent $895

Deposit $400

Application fee $45.00

Tenant pays for water & sewer ($65 flat rate monthly charge) and electricity.

Landlord pays for landscaping.